CTA Altering Bus, Train Routes Amid Protests in Chicago

Several CTA train and bus lines are being impacted by protests on Saturday afternoon, leading to traffic reroutes and bypassed stations.

According to officials, Red Line trains are continuing to run in both directions, but stops are not being made at Sox-35th and Chicago/State. Green Line trains are not stopping at 35th-Bronzeville-IIT as of 1 p.m., according to officials.

Several bus routes have been rerouted, including the 3 King Drive bus. Buses in the vicinity of Ontario, State, 18th Street and Michigan Avenue are also being rerouted, as are buses near South Water Street and Michigan Avenue.

A series of protests are ongoing throughout the city on Saturday, including a “Back the Blue” rally near the site where a statue of Christopher Columbus was removed by order of Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier this week.

Another protest, organized by “Wall of Moms Chicago,” will also take place Saturday.