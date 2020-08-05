Crystal Lake Restaurant Closed After Multiple Customers, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

A popular restaurant in suburban Crystal Lake is closed for deep cleaning after multiple customers and staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Texas Roadhouse location on Cog Circle is closed after the McHenry County Department of Health announced “multiple” confirmed cases. While exact numbers weren’t provided, officials say that both staff and customers were impacted by the virus.

“Honestly, it’s pretty shocking just knowing that I’ve been going out pretty much every day,” customer Evelyn Smith said. “I like to social distance and wear my mask but it’s still pretty scary and real, and people are still getting it.”

Contact tracing is underway for customers and employees at the restaurant. Anyone who has worked at or visited the business between July 19 and Aug. 4 and is showing symptoms of the virus is encouraged to speak to a doctor and get tested for coronavirus, according to the health department.

“It just makes me a little bit scared, but honestly I feel like they’re taking the precautions that they need to be,” customer Karen Witkins said.

According to the Northwest Herald, restaurant management voluntarily closed after the positive tests were confirmed.

Anyone who has come into close contact with an employee or recent patron of the restaurant should consider being tested. Close contact is defined as being within six feet of another person who has the virus for at least 15 minutes.