Crystal Lake Residents Weigh In on President Biden's Upcoming Visit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Wednesday to highlight the benefits of the American Families Plan, according to the White House.

The announcement of the president’s visit came as a welcome surprise, according to Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian.

“We had no idea that Crystal Lake would be chosen,” he said. “We’re honored and excited to have him come to our town.”

Residents and businesses told NBC 5 the presidential stop in Crystal Lake will help paint the community as a welcoming place.

“Anyone coming to Crystal Lake is always a good thing,” said restaurant owner Rachel Skubiszewski. “We’re an amazing community here.”

The American Families Plan focuses primarily on children and education. Biden has also toured the Midwest recently promoting the need for a deal to help the nation’s infrastructure.

“We have parts of McHenry County that still don’t have broadband,” said state Rep. Suzanne Ness, a Democrat whose district covers part of Crystal Lake. “I hope that’s something he’ll mention, as well as investing in education, which I think is really important as well.”

It’s unclear where exactly the president will be speaking in Crystal Lake on Wednesday.

According to the Crystal Lake Historical Society, President Biden will be the first sitting president to visit Crystal Lake.

Former President Donald Trump won 50.2% of the vote in McHenry County in the 2020 presidential election.