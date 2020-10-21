Crystal Lake Mom Filed False Report in Case of Missing 3-Year-Old Girl: Police

Crystal Lake police have arrested a woman for allegedly lying to authorities when she said that her 3-year-old daughter was missing on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Lisa Shader, 38, of Crystal Lake was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and making a false police report in connection with the case.

The charge is a Class 4 felony, according to authorities.

Police say that Shader reported her daughter missing at approximately 12:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. During the investigation, officers determined that the child was not missing, and located her unharmed at another residence, owned by an acquaintance of Shader.

After the determination was made, authorities arrested Shader.

“At the recommendation of DCFS, the child was turned over to her father,” authorities said in a statement. “Crystal Lake police are thankful for all the assistance provided by other public safety groups, as well as from the community.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.