A massive technology outage Friday morning caused significant disruption to air traffic, business and television around the world, which for many, simply meant more time to make memes.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, meaning a slow, chaotic start to the work day for many.

The Microsoft issues led many to encounter a "blue screen of death," shown everywhere from office laptop screens to flight update monitors at airports across the world.

While inconvenient for hundreds of millions of people, there's always room for a little humor.

Bleacher Nation, a sports website known for their Chicago Cubs coverage, quickly posted a reimagined center field scoreboard at Wrigley Field:

If the classic scoreboard at a federal landmark can get the blue screen of death, then why can't it happen at one of the country's newest venues, the Sphere in Las Vegas?

With PCs largely being subject to the outages, those who use Macs were quick to point out their advantage in this instance Friday morning.

And it wasn't just Mac users basking in their glory.

Waking up as a Linux user today #Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/rkC4hGQhLY — It's FOSS (@itsfoss2) July 19, 2024

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm behind the massive outage, said the disruption was not due to an attack or a bug, but rather a defective content update. The internet had fun with that piece of information as well.

First day at Crowdstrike, pushed a little update and taking the afternoon off ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bOs4qAKwu0 — Vincent Flibustier 👽 (@vinceflibustier) July 19, 2024

Some workers inconvenienced by Friday's outage looked back at the anticipated perils of Y2K, comparing them to each other.

This is what they told us Y2K was going to be like. #crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/1pNaXzOLle — Grifter (@Grifter801) July 19, 2024

