Crowds Seen at O'Hare as Travelers Depart Chicago Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Large crowds and long lines were seen at O'Hare International Airport Friday as travelers prepared to depart Chicago ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Photos showed people lined up in terminals, many within 6 feet with little social distancing in effect.

According to the airport's website, travelers are required to wear face coverings inside the airport and, "when possible, travelers should maintain 6 feet or 2 meters distance between individuals." The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crowds.

The lines and crowds come one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance urging Americans not to travel for the holiday.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said he is concerned "about the transportation hubs." He said he's worried people won't be able to maintain social distancing while waiting in line, for example, to board buses and planes.

"We're alarmed," Walke said, adding that the country has seen an "exponential increase" in cases, hospitalizations and deaths recently. "One of our concerns is that as people over the holiday season get together, they may actually be bringing infections with them to that small gathering and not even know it."

The Illinois Department of Public Health expressed similar concerns, urging families to instead celebrate the holiday virtually.

"Just remember a negative test does not get you a free pass to celebrate Thanksgiving in person," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. "The safest way to celebrate with your loved ones and your cherished elderly relatives is to do it virtually."

Ezike noted that exposure could lead to a positive test any time within 14 days of that exposure.

"That only works if you haven't exposed yourself to anyone in the 14 days from when you got tested to when you meet up with your friends and family," she said. "When you are around other people you could be exposed to the virus at any time."

Hospitals in the state are preparing for the potential that Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Several Illinois hospitals are now reporting more coronavirus patients than during the spring peak as medical professionals warn of trying months ahead, information provided by multiple hospitals reveals.

"Thanksgiving dinners have the potential to be super spreader events," Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for the Advocate Aurora Health hospital system, said Monday. "It's so critically important that we do not do that. The numbers are devastating right now. Our health care system cannot absorb doubling or tripling of those numbers. It might happen if we have many super spreader events arising out of Thanksgiving."

Chicago and suburban Cook County are under stay-at-home advisories, effective Monday and continuing for 30 days, urging residents to avoid gatherings with people who don't live in their home. The Illinois Department of Public Health issued similar stay-at-home recommendations statewide as the entire state braces for heightened Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday, closing several businesses and imposing new limitations on others.

Chicago has also issued a travel order for nearly all of the United States, requiring anyone who comes to the city after being in certain states to quarantine for two weeks or, in some cases, receive a pre-arrival negative test.

Some travelers said they were surprised at the amount of people at the airport this week.

“No one is 6 feet apart. Everyone is kind of 3 feet apart or 2 feet apart. It’s horrible,” said O’Hare passenger Sidney Morgan.

Even though AAA says nearly 15% fewer Illinoisans are traveling this year compared to last, 2.4 million are still expected to make the holiday trip.

Most Americans are expected to travel by automobile, followed by plane, according to the group.

Despite the CDC's warning, some travelers said they aren't concerned.

“I feel safe to fly,” said O’Hare passenger Ariel Brummel.

“Nearly a billion people have traveled by air and only 44 cases of COVID have been linked to direct transmission on a plane,” said “The Points Guy” Brian Kelly.

If you do travel, the CDC reminds travelers of safety precautions.

Walke said there is "no more important time than now for each and every American to redouble our efforts to watch our distance, wash our hands and, most importantly, wear a mask."