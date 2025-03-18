Another major star has been added to the 2025 Grandstand Illinois State Fair lineup in Springfield: Braid Paisley.

The award-winning country music superstar will perform at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage Thursday, Aug. 14, according to an announcement from organizers. Paisley last performed at the fair in 2017, the announcement said.

“Three-peat, Grandstand crowd favorite, Brad Paisley is always welcome at the Illinois State Fair,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said in the announcement. “His award-winning songwriting and showmanship are unmatched, and we’re honored to bring him back to our Grandstand.”

Tickets for Paisley's show start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, the announcement said.

The global country star joins a slew of other popular artists already announced for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, including Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Def Leppard, Megan Moroney and the Turnpike Troubadours. Dates for the 2025 fair are Aug. 7 through Aug. 17.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a stacked lineup of headliner for the Grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.