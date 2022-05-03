Crosstown Classic: Chicago Officials Warn of Increased Traffic Ahead of White Sox vs. Cubs Game

The White Sox and Cubs will face off Tuesday evening in the iconic Crosstown Classic showdown and Chicago officials are warning residents to expect heavy traffic and notify of any suspicious activity.

The two-game series kicks off at 6:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field with anticipated traffic and nighttime parking restrictions, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

“As baseball fans converge on Wrigley Field for the Crosstown Series, OEMC is encouraging all to enjoy the games safely. This anticipated series is always a highlight of the baseball season and we urge everyone to be respectful of the community and prepared for weather conditions. Anticipate increased traffic in the area. Fans and residents can do their part by remaining aware of surroundings and report suspicious persons or objects to 9-1-1,” said OEMC Director Rich Guidice.

Street closures are possible around the field, though OEMC did not specify which locations. Truck access will be restricted two hours before the game and one hour after the game, or until foot traffic resumes "normal operations."

"Motorists in the area should be prepared for traffic slowdowns adjacent to the ballpark, which will be implemented by public safety officials, should conditions warrant," OEMC warned.

OEMC said parking restrictions will be "strictly enforced" Tuesday evening and that people should call 3-1-1 if a vehicle is towed.

During Cubs home night games, people parked around Wrigley Field must have an LV2 parking permit and should read signage prior to parking.

Officials noted that fans should take advantage of the bicycle valet service, located on Waveland Avenue. Bike check begins two hours before and one hour after the games.

If using a rideshare service to get to the game, here are the acceptable dropoff and pickup locations:

Irving Park Road (Clark Street to Seminary Avenue)

Northbound Halsted south of Bradley Place

Southbound Halsted south of Brompton Avenue

Westbound Addison Southport to Lakewood Avenue

Southbound Clark Roscoe to School Street

It's been a chilly, soggy and foggy day in Chicago, with wind, cloudy skies and heavy rain. So could the game get rained out?

The good news is, while the field may be soggy, NBC Chicago Meteorologist Alicia Roman said that much of the steady rain will be gone in time for that other annual Chicago springtime game.

Though the steady rain will gradually come to an end towards the end of the afternoon, a few scattered showers remain possible at the start around first pitch.

Following a spotty shower or two, the weather for the game should be otherwise dry, cloudy, chilly and breezy, with winds gusting at 30 miles-per-hour, and below average temperatures in the 40s.