Crossing Arm Malfunction Leads to Frustration for Suburban Drivers

If you drive through downtown Yorkville on Route 47 when a train comes through, don’t be surprised if the crossing arms remain in the “up” position.

Instead, you will see Illinois Railway workers warning traffic to stop.

Social media users have also posted photos that show the crossing arms in the “down” position when there is no train present.

“In a month’s period of time, we’ve spent over 17 hours directing traffic down there, so our guys don’t like it as much as the traffic doesn’t like it,” said Chief Jim Jensen of the Yorkville Police Department.

Illinois Railway said a recent city surface repair project is causing water to pool on the roadway, which has led to the malfunctions.

“We are in communication with our local partners to resolve the road condition and continue to adhere to required DOT protocols to flag and protect the crossing,” said Joseph Allen-Thompson, Illinois Railway general manager.

The city said the roadway pitches away from the tracks.

Local police and fire departments told NBC 5 there have been no major impacts to service.

But Jensen said if no officer is present on the south end of the city during a crossing arm malfunction, it could increase response times.

According to Illinois Roadway, there is no timeline on when repairs will be completed.