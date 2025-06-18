Crisis response teams in suburban Aurora equipped with panic buttons for safety 

M social service and mental health service providers are adding an extra layer of protection for their mobile response teams by equipping them with a wearable panic button when they’re out on calls.

The device is being used by mobile crisis response teams at the Association for Individual Development in suburban Aurora.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, there’s people that are in crisis that are not feeling well and we just want to make everybody safe and secure not only on our team, but the people that are in crisis as well,” said Andrea Hasko-Marx, who is AID Recovery Support Specialist Lead.

Hasko-Marx is part of the mobile crisis response team, which is made up of 30 staff members.

The team handles referral calls for mental health and crisis support in Kane and Kendall counties. She told NBC Chicago every time they go out on a call they immediately grab a panic button.

“The one time that I had to activate it there was a person in a mental health crisis and they were running out into the street and running toward the highway,” she said. “So I had to run after the person and it was just perfect that it was right there and I can contact the police in motion.”

AID started using the device shortly after the launch of the 988 suicide and crisis hotline in 2021. The director of the AID Mobile Crisis Team and Crisis Line said the panic button is discreet allowing them to connect with staff without escalating the situation.

“It can give us real time GPS updates to the staff’s location it also allows them to check in with us whether or not they’re in an emergency just to say hey we’re here we’re safe,” said Alyssa Marrero, AID Mobile Crisis Team and Crisis Line Director. “They have footsteps so it follows them if they enact that if they change their locations.”

The panic button created by Silent Beacon can also connect them with 911.

“It calls 911 it can send your location to your group your associates but obviously it’s just an add on to the other safety measures that you’re doing,” said Kenny Kelley, founder and CEO of Silent Beacon.

Kelley said at least seven states have mandates for panic buttons in various industries and fields and that 13 more states are considering similar legislation.

“Some states like Washington State have it for retail, I think New York just adapted something and then there’s other states that have it for hotels and there’s other states that have things like Alyssa Law that are for schools,” he said.

Kelley said there’s a need for this device.

“Unfortunately, when an incident occurs then our phones start ringing,” he said. “People who are coming to us who have these concerns or it’s a state mandate or there’s a situation that requires them to look out for things like this.”

As they continue to see an increase in referral calls at AID, the response team believes the button is a vital tool for everyone involved.

“I think it’s one of the safest ways and immediate ways that you can have extra help when you need it,” said Hasko-Marx. “I think it’s a great model for safety.”