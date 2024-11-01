Crews battling large fire at Joliet scrapyard

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a scrapyard in Joliet on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported before 4 p.m. at BL Duke's Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard near Illinois Routes 7 and 53.
Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed large plumes of smoke filling the sky as first responders worked to extinguish the flames.
Additional information about the fire wasn't immediately available.
