Crews battling large fire at auto yard on Chicago's West Side

Authorities were investigating the cause of a large fire at an auto yard on Chicago's West Side on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin in the city's Austin neighborhood. Video captured by Sky 5 showed large plumes of black smoke filling the air over the junkyard. Dozens of firefighters made progress in fighting the flames, which spread to around six vehicles.

The fire appeared to have been largely extinguished at around 6 p.m., as multiple Chicago Fire Department crews left the scene.

Details on the fire, including if any injuries were reported and a potential cause, remained unclear.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.