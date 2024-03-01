Austin

Crews battling large fire at auto yard on Chicago's West Side

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were investigating the cause of a large fire at an auto yard on Chicago's West Side on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin in the city's Austin neighborhood. Video captured by Sky 5 showed large plumes of black smoke filling the air over the junkyard. Dozens of firefighters made progress in fighting the flames, which spread to around six vehicles.

The fire appeared to have been largely extinguished at around 6 p.m., as multiple Chicago Fire Department crews left the scene.

Details on the fire, including if any injuries were reported and a potential cause, remained unclear.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us