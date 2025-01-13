Crews battling house fire in Palos Park, people urged to avoid area

Fire crews were working to extinguish a blaze at a home in south suburban Palos Park on Monday evening, authorities said.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. at a residence in the area of 123rd Street and 81st Avenue. According to a Facebook post from the Palos Park Police Department, an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a home.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer showed smoke pouring out of the home and firefighters battled hazy conditions inside.

Residents were asked to avoid 123rd and 125th streets, along with 81st Avenue, which was closed to traffic.

Additional details, including if anyone was injured, haven't been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.