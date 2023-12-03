Crews battle fire at historic Swift Mansion in Chicago

Chicago firefighters are battling a blaze at an historic mansion in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Fire officials say they were called to a blaze at the home in the 4500 block of South Michigan late Sunday morning.

The Swift Mansion which dates back to the late 19th and early 20th century, appeared to be undergoing renovations when the fire erupted, according to officials.

There were no immediate word of injuries, but there was damage reported to the structure.

No further information was immediately available.