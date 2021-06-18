Crew Wanted in Over 20 Armed Robberies in Chicago

A robbery crew is responsible for over 20 armed robberies across Chicago in June, according to a community alert issued by police.

Between four and eight males, ages 15 to 20, have targeted victims in the early morning or evening hours.

Seventeen of the robberies happened overnight June 3 and June 4, starting in Lincoln Park and ending on the Near West Side over nine hours later.

Another spate of four robberies occurred the evening of June 15, spanning from Chinatown to Streeterville in about 30 minutes.

In each instance, several people approached a victim, showed handguns and stole their property, police said.

The robberies happened:

9 p.m. June 3 in the 1900 block of North Hudson Avenue;

2 a.m. June 4 in the 5300 block of South Blackstone Avenue;

2:45 a.m. June 4 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue;

3 a.m. June 4 in the 100 block of West North Avenue;

3:10 a.m. June 4 in the 1600 block of North Throop Street;

3:20 a.m. June 4 in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue;

3:30 a.m. June 4 in the 1600 block of West Irving Park Road;

3:45 a.m. June 4 in the 4800 block of North Western Avenue;

3:50 a.m. June 4 in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue;

4:50 a.m. June 4 in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road;

5 a.m. June 4 in the 2300 block of West 24th Street (two robberies)

5:30 a.m. June 4 in the 1400 block of South State Street;

6 a.m. June 4 in the 1100 block of West Congress Parkway;

6:15 am. June 4 in the 200 block of East Lower Illinois Street;

6:20 a.m. June 4 in the 300 block of East Ohio Street;

6:30 a.m. June 4 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street;

10:15 p.m. June 15 in the 100 block of West Cullerton Street;

10:15 p.m. June 15 in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

10:40 p.m. June 15 in the 200 block of East Superior Street;

10:45 p.m. June 15 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.