Crete-Monee School Remains Under ‘Caution Protocol' After Police Investigate, Say No Shooting Threat Found

An Indiana high school remains under "continual caution protocol" after police received a report of a possible shooting threat Thursday morning, according to authorities.

An investigation at Crete-Monee High School determined there is no sustained threat as of Thursday afternoon, police said, noting that all students and staff are safe.

The school will be under "continual caution protocol" until 2 p.m. Thursday with no one allowed to enter the school property, police said.

"It is believed to be a 'spoof' 'swatting' type call incident. School and police protocol act on extreme caution and take every incident seriously," Deputy Chief of Police for the Village of Crete Scott Pieritz said in a Facebook post.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, an anonymous phone call was received at Crete-Monee High School saying a shooting threat was possible, Pieritz wrote. The school's resource officer and local police initiated a soft lockdown at the time.

Crete Police and Will County Sheriff response units were on site investigating in the morning. Officials asked that all families and visitors remain away from the school grounds.

Balmoral Elementary, Crete Elementary and the Early Learning Center in Crete were also under a soft lockdown as an "additional safety precaution," Pieritz noted. All afternoon classes at the Early Learning Center were canceled Thursday.