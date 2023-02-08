Craziest Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets for Eagles-Chiefs

57 prop bets for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Lombardi Trophy – and around $16 billion – is on the line at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
The American Gaming Association predicts that over 50 million Americans will place wagers on Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Spread, moneyline and over/unders are among the conventional lines available, with the Eagles listed as 1.5-point favorites. For the Super Bowl, though, the types of available bets are exponential.
Who will score first? What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? Heads or tails?
In honor of Super Bowl LVII, here are 57 of the craziest prop bets available with our partner, PointsBet.
Super Bowl coin toss props
One of the Super Bowl’s most prominent bets will be settled before the game even begins.
The opening coin flip is always a staple of Super Bowl betting, and oddsmakers believe it’s … well, a coin flip.
Coin toss result
- Heads: -105
- Tails: -105
Coin toss winner
- Eagles: -105
- Chiefs: -105
Early, in-game Super Bowl props
The bets will continue rolling from the opening kickoff. Results for the kickoff, first play from scrimmage and first touchdown are on the line, as are first penalty and first challenge.
Opening kickoff to be a touchback
- Yes: -170
- No: +130
Opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown
- Yes: +10000
- No: N/A
Result of first drive, first play
- Short of first down: -375
- First down: +270
- Turnover: +1900
- Offensive score: +4000
Result of first drive
- Punt: +110
- Offensive touchdown: +250
- Field goal attempt: +375
- Other: +450
Position to score first touchdown (top four)
- Running back/fullback: +175
- Wide receiver: +200
- Tight end: +300
- Quarterback: +600
First team to score
- Chiefs: -110
- Eagles: -110
First touchdown scorer (top four)
- Travis Kelce: +700
- Jalen Hurts: +700
- Miles Sanders: +800
- A.J. Brown: +850
First player to record a sack (top four)
- Haason Reddick: +300
- Chris Jones: +550
- Josh Sweat: +750
- Frank Clark: +850
First team to get a first down
- Eagles: -115
- Chiefs: -115
First quarter both teams to score
- Yes: +100
- No: -130
First player to throw an interception
- Jalen Hurts: +100
- Patrick Mahomes: -130
First team to call timeout
- Eagles: +100
- Chiefs: -130
First accepted penalty (top four)
- Holding: +300
- Any other: +350
- False start: +450
- Offside/encroachment/neutral zone infraction: +450
First team to use coach’s challenge
- Eagles: -105
- Chiefs: -120
Result of first coach’s challenge
- Play stands: +100
- Play overturned: -130
Will the first half two-minute warning occur with exactly 2:00 on the clock?
- Yes: -600
- No: +400
Super Bowl full-game props
Quarter with the most points, largest lead and potential tied scores are among the odds that will take the full game to settle. There are projected distances for the longest and shortest touchdowns, as well as questions about rare plays like a touchdown from an offensive lineman.
For those who are confident in the Eagles or Chiefs, there are also lines tracking how long each team holds a lead throughout the game.
Highest scoring quarter
- First: +600
- Second: +165
- Third: +500
- Fourth: +190
Highest scoring half
- First: -105
- Second: +105
- Tie: +1700
Largest game lead
- Over 14.5 points: +110
- Under 14.5 points: -140
Game to be tied again after 0-0
- Yes: -130
- No: +100
Team to win every quarter
- Eagles: +2500
- Chiefs: +3500
Team to score in each quarter
- Eagles: +150
- Chiefs: +175
Team to lead after every quarter
- Eagles: +310
- Chiefs: +350
Will any team attempt a 2-point conversion?
- Yes: +105
- No: -135
Longest touchdown
- Over 41.5 yards: -115
- Under 41.5 yards: -115
Shortest touchdown
- Over 1.5 yards: +150
- Under 1.5 yards: -200
Will there be a pick-six
- Yes: +600
- No: -1000
Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown
- Yes: +3300
- No: -100000
Any player to score 2 or more touchdowns
- Yes: -165
- No: +125
Last touchdown scorer (top four)
- Travis Kelce: +475
- Jalen Hurts: +700
- Isiah Pacheco: +750
- Miles Sanders: +800
Total penalties accepted
- Over 10.5: +105
- Under 10.5: -135
Last play of game to be a kneel
- Yes: -185
- No: +140
Super Bowl special teams props
There are plenty of player props for stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown, but some of the more fun on-the-field props involve special teams.
Super Bowls in the past have come down to clutch field goals, critical misses and even big-time returns. Here’s some of what oddsmakers expect from kickers, punters and returners on Sunday:
Total field goals
- Over 2.5: -200
- Under 2.5: +145
Longest field goal made
- Over 46.5: -125
- Under 46.5: -105
Shortest field goal made
- Over 27.5: -105
- Under 27.5: -125
Will either team miss a field goal?
- Yes: +125
- No: -165
Any field goal/extra point to hit upright or crossbar
- Yes: +450
- No: -700
Kicking points moneyline
- Jake Elliott: -105
- Harrison Butker: -125
First team to punt
- Eagles: -110
- Chiefs: -120
Total punts
- Over 7.5: +135
- Under 7.5: -180
Length of first punt
- Over 46.5: -120
- Under 46.5: -120
Will there be a fake punt or field goal?
- Yes: +2500
- No: -10000
Will either team successfully recover an onside kick?
- Yes: +2500
- No: -10000
Will a field goal attempt be blocked and returned for a touchdown?
- Yes: +7500
- No: N/A
Super Bowl result props
What will the final score be when a team is crowned champion and a player is named the game’s most valuable player? What are the chances of the first Super Bowl shutout? What about the second ever Super Bowl overtime?
As the game winds down, eyes will also turn to the winning sideline to see what color drink is dumped onto the head coach.
Winning margin (top four)
- Eagles 1-6 points: 330
- Chiefs 1-6 points: +330
- Eagles 13+ points: +400
- Chiefs 13+ points: +475
Odd or even total score
- Odd: -130
- Even: +110
Will there be a scorigami?
- Yes: +1800
- No: -10000
Winning margin – either team by exactly 3 points?
- Yes: +400
- No: -550
Winning margin – either team by exactly 7 points?
- Yes: +550
- No: -800
Win by shutout
- Chiefs: +3500
- Eagles: +3000
Will there be overtime?
- Yes: +1100
- No: -2500
MVP winner – QBs vs. the field
- Quarterback: -600
- Any other position: +400
MVP winner – from losing team?
- Yes: +3300
- No: -100000
Color of Gatorade poured on winning coach
- Yellow/lime/green: +175
- Orange: +300
- Blue: +450
- Red: +550
Super Bowl octopus prop bet
Will the Eagles be joined by a fellow member of the animal kingdom in Arizona?
There is a line about whether there will be an octopus. Instead of referring to a commercial or a Detroit Red Wings-esque celebration, an octopus is an actual football phenomenon that occurs when a player scores a touchdown and the subsequent 2-point conversion.
Sports Illustrated coined the term in 2019, and its likelihood of taking place in the Super Bowl is much lower than just the conventional 2-point attempt mentioned earlier.
Will there be an octopus?
- Yes: +1300
- No: -5000
