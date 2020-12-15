Crash Leaves 2 Critically Hurt in Brainerd Neighborhood, Officials Say

An investigation is underway after a crash in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood left two people critically injured on Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the crash occurred in the 9300 block of South Halsted at approximately 7:22 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into an unknown object at the scene, and the vehicle caught fire, according to authorities. Pieces of debris were seen strewn around the scene, with the vehicle ending up on its side, according to witnesses.

Chicago Fire officials say two adults were taken to Christ Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

The circumstances around the crash, and the identity of the individuals involved, has not been released.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.