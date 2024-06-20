Westbound Interstate 80 closed near Joliet after crash involving car, semi

All lanes of westbound Interstate 80 near suburban Joliet are closed after a violent crash involving a car and a semi, Illinois State Police say.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

There were reports of injuries, but no further details were immediately available on the condition of those involved in the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, Interstate 80 is completely closed between Briggs Street and Richards Street because of the crash, and according to Total Traffic, eastbound lanes are backed up due to gaper’s delays.

Traffic is being diverted off westbound I-80 at Briggs Street, according to police.

We will update this story with further information as it becomes available.