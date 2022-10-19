I-55 at I-80 Closed Near Joliet Due to Semi Crash; Delays, Traffic Expected

Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two semi-trucks early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says.

According to officials, the truck crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in I-55 southbound near the interchange of the two highways. Authorities say diesel fuel has spilled on the roadways as a result of the crash. Emergency crews are on the scene.

According to ISP, I-80 east to I-55 south will be closed for up to four hours. Officials also say ramps to and from both highways will be closed as well.

No injuries were reported, and detours for commuters are recommended.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.