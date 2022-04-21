Crash Investigation Shuts Down Intersection in Marquette Park

Police and emergency personnel were called to 69th Street and Western Avenue Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood following reports of a crash.

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper at the scene showed that the intersection has been shut down in both directions and shell casings appeared scattered across the street.

At least two vehicles appeared to be "heavily damaged."

Following the crash, a car was then seen about two miles away crashed into what appeared to be an apartment complex. It remains unclear if the two incidents are related.

As of late Thursday afternoon, police have not confirmed the shooting and have yet to provide information on the condition of those involved in the crash.