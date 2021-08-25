Crash Closes Halsted in Both Directions in Harvey; Tri-State Tollway Exit Ramps Blocked

Traffic is closed in both directions on Halsted Street in suburban Harvey due to a large-scale emergency response to a traffic crash.

According to Total Traffic, Halsted Street is closed both northbound and southbound between 167th Street and 171st Street.

The closure is impacting traffic attempting to exit from the Tri-State Tollway, with entrance and exit ramps closed in both directions, according to officials.

Drivers heading toward the interchange from the east are being asked to exit onto IL-394/Interstate 94 instead, with drivers coming from the west able to exit at Dixie Highway.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.