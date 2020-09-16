Interstate 55

Crash Blocks All Northbound Lanes of Interstate 55 Near Joliet

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are blocked after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, the lanes are blocked after a crash occurred on the northbound side of the interstate in suburban Joliet Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred near the Route 30 exit, near Louis Joliet Mall.

Traffic is being diverted off the northbound side of the highway at Route 52 near suburban Shorewood, according to Illinois State Police.

There are injuries stemming from the crash, but it is unclear at this time how many injuries were reported, or on the condition of any of the individuals involved in the crash.

We’ll keep this developing story updated as details emerge.

