CPSC Warns Against Peloton Tread+ Use After Child Dies From Being Sucked Under

Officials warned Saturday against using the popular Peloton Tread+ following several incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the exercise machine, resulting in one death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the warning less than a month after Peloton released news of a child's death from being sucked under the machine, according to a release.

CPSC said they are aware of 39 incidents involving the Peloton Tread+ and believe it poses a "serious risk" to children for abrasions, fractures and deaths.

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," CPSC said in a statement.

One incident is believed to have occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, officials said, suggesting the accidents could not be avoided only by locking the machine when not in use.