CPS to reopen on Wednesday as bitter cold across Chicago area expected to start subsiding

While hundreds of Illinois schools saw closures or switches to e-learning early this week as dangerously cold temperatures followed heavy snow, the state's largest district announced that school will be back in session on Wednesday.

In a letter issued to families of Chicago Public Schools students, the district announced that all CPS schools and office locations will be open on Wednesday.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said that students will not need to make up missed instruction from Tuesday due to extra instructional days built into the district's calendar.

Martinez said the district will continue to monitor weather conditions to ensure safety of students and staff, with the CPS facilities team working to ensure heating systems in buildings are working and that sidewalks and parking lots are clear from ice and snow.

"Our schools will continue implementing inclement weather protocols, which include limiting the time that students spend outside. We also encourage families to continue dressing their children in several layers of loose, warm clothing and paying special attention to making sure their hands, feet, heads and ears stay warm as they travel to school," Martinez said.

The announcement follows a letter to families on Monday afternoon in which CPS moved to cancel classes Tuesday, calling the Chicago weather conditions "unsafe" for students and teachers.

"We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school," the letter read in part. "Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16."

Dozens of schools across the state were also closed Tuesday due to the cold, as well as several government offices and businesses, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and Northbrook's Village Hall.

Wind chill warnings and advisories were in effect for the entire Chicago area Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees, and wind chills between -25 and -35 degrees expected for much of the day, the National Weather Service said.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS warned.

Temperatures are expected to improve slightly on Wednesday, with highs in the teens as the week continues.

"Still cold, but not as brutal Wednesday afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

According to an alert from the NWS, bitter cold wind chill values are expected to continue through Wednesday morning, although temperatures are expected to remain in the teens as the week goes on.

Additionally, some accumulating snow could move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, and again late Thursday into Friday, the NWS said.

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through Wed AM. We’re watching a system that could bring accumulating to some areas snow late Wed afternoon and evening. More cold and snow chances are expected late in the week. pic.twitter.com/pbZTRLDZDH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 16, 2024

In addition to CPS, Plainfield School District 202 announced that all schools will hold in-person learning on Wednesday as well.

Waukegan Public Schools also announced the return of in-person learning for students on Wednesday, with normal schedules in place.

Most schools in the area did not release plans beyond Tuesday. However, CPS shared the following guidance weather-related closure decisions:

"Canceling classes is always a last resort, as families rely on CPS not only for education, but also for meals, warmth, safety, and other necessities," CPS said, adding that wind chills of -20 degrees led the district to cancel school Tuesday.

"We also know that canceling classes can cause difficulties for parents and guardians," the letter went on to say. "Any decision to cancel classes will be centered on the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

According to CPS, the following factors are taken into account by officials, regarding school closures:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely

The accessibility of buildings and roads

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Potential issues with heating systems or power outages

If or when Illinois schools do announce weather-related closures for Wednesday, they will be posted here.