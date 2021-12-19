CPS to Provide Meals at More Than 70 Schools During Winter Break

As Chicago Public Schools students prepare for their upcoming winter break, the district says it will provide breakfasts and lunches for students at nearly 80 schools across the city.

According to a press release, the CPS Grab-and-Go Meal Sites will open for the first time on Monday, and will be open on six different weekdays during winter break.

The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 20-22 and on Dec. 27-29, according to CPS officials.

Families will receive one breakfast and one lunch for every student who lives in their household, according to CPS, and ID is not necessary for meal pick-up.

CPS has set up a website for parents to search for the meal pick-up location nearest to their home, and says that pick-up sites are subject to change.