CPS Teacher Charged After Allegedly Drugging, Having Sex With Student

A former Chicago Public School teacher was charged with criminal sexual assault after allegedly having sex with a student, raising concerns for parents at the Albany Park school.

Sara Damyan made her first court appearance Tuesday in front of a Cook County judge after being charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault involving a then-13=4-year-old boy, whom Damyan met, according to prosecutors, at her former school, Volta Elementary, at the beginning of 2019.

Prosecutors say Damyan invited the student to her home in the 2400 block of N. Kedzie and once she gave the victim tea with marijuana and cannabis gummy bears, she had sex with the student. Prosecutors then went on to say that it happened again the following day.

After having sex with the student, prosecutors said Damyan told a friend about what happened, and by law was required to report it.

“The safety of our students is the district’s top priority and the district immediately removed the former employee from her position in March 2019 in response to serious allegations,” CPS spokesperson James Gherardi said in a statement. “The district will provide supports to the school community and we will continue to fully support law enforcement and the State's Attorney’s Office during the criminal proceedings.”

CPS said after the “concerning allegations were brought to the attention of school leadership and district officials in March spring 2019, CPS removed the employee from her position working with students and initiated an investigation.The individual has not returned to her position working with children to the school since being removed in March 2019 and was no longer employed at CPS as of September 2019.”

If convicted, the 33-year-old could spend anywhere from four to 15 years in prison, officials said.

She is scheduled to return to court in March.