CPS students sample possible new menu options ahead of upcoming school year

With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, some Chicago Public Schools students are getting the chance to taste test menu items that could be served in school cafeterias this year.

This week, 60 students at Arnold Mireles Academy got to sample some of the new meal options, ranging from blueberry crisp and fruit parfait to jollof rice and green bean casserole.

The students were tasked with tasting and rating the food options, put together by chefs and dieticians, in a program that gives them a chance to have a voice in what's served at their schools.

“We try to make sure that kids have something they really like, food that tastes good and is appetizing – I give them what I would eat. This was a terrific idea and the kids really enjoyed the food," lunchroom manager Kimberly Young said.

Some of the items may be added to school lunch menus by this fall.