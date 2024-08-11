Chicago Public Schools students are preparing to head back to the classroom, with several picking up supplies for the new school year at the 12th annual Drive and Health Fair, hosted by Roseland Community Hospital on the city's Far South Side.

“They’re giving away school supplies, bookbags, so that’s why we’re out here,” resident Misty Barlow said.

Barlow took her granddaughters to the community event after church, with the family traversing from table-to-table, learning about the different programs offered.

“It’s good to help those families that need that support, and they know they can come to community events like this to get that resource,” resident Cassandra Millsap said.

Roseland Community Hospital's Chief Human Resource Officer said the offerings go beyond school supplies.

"We also have physicals and vaccinations available for the children and our dental van as well," Nikia McGee told NBC Chicago.

Around 1,600 students in need will receive a year's worth of free school supplies, with the items assembled by volunteers at A. Phillip Randolph School.

The need is greater than ever for families seeking help at the Chicago Temple Salvation Army, which anticipates to help 650 families this week.

“They’re questioning am I going to pay gas? Am I going to be able to buy food? Am I going to be able to get back and forth to work? I don’t have the money to buy school supplies is there a program that can assist me?” said Kiara Herry, the Community Ministry Director at the Chicago Temple Salvation Army.

According to the National Retail Federation, a survey found families with kids in elementary school through high school plan to spend $874 on average on clothes, shoes, supplies and electronics, a $15 decrease from last year. Back-to-school spending is expected to reach $38 billion in 2024.

“I know when I was a kid it was expensive, so I imagine now things just get more and more pricey so it’s really great that stuff like this exist to give back to the kids you know just really make sure they’re being taken care of,” Salvation Army volunteer Shiv Patel said.