CPS Starts School Before Labor Day For First Time ‘in Many Years'

One month from Friday, students and faculty will return to Chicago Public Schools before Labor Day weekend, on Aug. 30.

Most students will return to school for a five-day week with in-person learning for the 2021 to 2022 academic year, a CPS spokesperson said Friday.

“For the first time in many years, Chicago Public Schools' start date is before Labor Day,” CPS said.

In the upcoming school year, CPS will serve free breakfast and lunch, according to the website. For students enrolled in the district's Virtual Academy, families can pick up meals at their nearest school.

For specific school hours, search individual locations using the CPS School Locator.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For more information, parents can visit www.cps.edu/b2s.