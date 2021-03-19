Chicago Public Schools

CPS School Calls DCFS After 10-Year-Old Student Picked Up 7 Minutes Late

The mother, who is also a CPS teacher, told NBC 5 the district policy wasn't followed

By Lexi Sutter

A Chicago Public Schools mother is questioning a district policy following an incident in which she says her 10-year-old son's school called the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after he was picked up seven minutes late.

JaNay Dodson, a CPS high school teacher, said her son, who attends Inter-American Elementary School in Lake View, was supposed to take the bus home on a recent day, but there was confusion regarding bus routes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to CPS pick-up policy, school staff should contact the parent or guardian who usually picks the child up. If that person can't be reached, they should leave a message for them and all emergency contacts, explaining the school will call police and DCFS if the child isn't picked up by 4:30 p.m., the policy stated.

Local

covid vaccine cook county 29 mins ago

Cook County COVID Vaccine Appointments Booked as Region Opens Up to 1B Plus

ZION 50 mins ago

Man Dies Following Crash With Lake County Plow Truck in Zion

Dodson says, however, the policy wasn't followed.

"They did not call me, and they did not call any of my emergency contacts," the mother said.

In a statement regarding the incident CPS said, "The policies the district has in place are intended to keep students supervised and safe. That said, we are aware of the circumstances of the incident, and we are in the process of reviewing it.”

A number of parents have sided with Dodson, signing a petition to change the pick-up policy and calling for an investigation into possible discrimination.

"We believe this was applied in a differential way, because there are parents that have had late pickups and have not had this policy applied to them," said Dr. Carolina Barrera-Tobon, a local school council parent representative.

Dodson, who is under investigation for child neglect says she'll push for the DCFS report to be taken off her record as she's concerned about how it could impact her future.

"Like literally, I feel like the black sheep," she told NBC 5. "And I am the Black lady that got punished and got thrown into the system that is difficult to get out of."

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public SchoolsDepartment of Children and Family ServicesIllinois Department of Children and Family ServicesDCFScps policy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us