CPS Releases ‘Final Reopening Framework,' With Plans for Each Grade

Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday released its "final reopening framework," offering specifics on a remote learning plan the district announced earlier this month.

The final framework details expectations for remote learning, instruction time by grade, emotional and social supports for students, plans to assist "English and diverse learners" and a plan to distribute devices for students who need them.

“As we prepare for an unprecedented start to the upcoming school year, we’ve set clear expectations for students and staff to improve remote instruction and ensure that our students are supported and their unique needs are met,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a statement. “Parent feedback was crucial in determining our priorities for the first quarter, and we will continue to work with our families throughout the school year to ensure our plans best meet their needs while putting health and safety first.”

According to the framework, instruction time will vary by grade:

Pre-K: 60 minutes of real-time instruction and 90 minutes of "learning activities."

K-2: 180 minutes of real-time instructions, 180 minutes of "learning activities."

3-5: 205 minutes of real-time instruction, 155 minutes of "learning activities."

6-8: 230 minutes of real-time instruction, 130 minutes of "learning activities."

9-12: 80 percent of the day will be for real-time instructions, 20 percent of the day will be for "learning activities."

Teachers will use google education tools to track engagement for each students and will be expected to do a daily "homeroom-style check-in," the district said.

Student attendance will be taken each day and grading will return to regular practices, according to CPS.

“Since our sudden shift to remote learning in the spring, we have taken a data-informed approach to improve instructional quality so that students can receive the best possible education remotely,” CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade said in a statement. “We know our most vulnerable students need support from our dedicated educators and our plan for the fall implements clear expectations and processes to ensure students are learning every school day.”

Special education teachers will provide "live, real-time instruction" as do individual check-ins and independent learning activities with students, according to the district. Bilingual teachers will also continue to give instruction to "support students' language development."

The district also plans to offer mental health interventions for students, grief curriculum, small group trauma interventions and virtual classroom activities to "help manage stress and anxiety."

CPS will be fully remote through early November. At that time, the district will decide if it will move to a hybrid model.