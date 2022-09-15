CPS High School Football Coaches Make History on the Gridiron

Two varsity football coaches for Chicago Public Schools are breaking barriers and stereotypes at the same time.

On Thursday, they coached the first football game in Illinois history between two Black women coaches.

Konesha Rhea is known as "Coach K" at DuSable High School, where she's in her second season as head coach.

Jousecelyn Mayfield, who goes by "Coach Nikki," calls the plays at Christian Fenger High School.

The coaches' journey in Chicago youth football has long been intertwined, and they’ve always supported each other along the way. They say Thursday’s match-up was more than just about football firsts, it was also about sending a message to young people.

“You can do anything as long as you are dedicated and willing to put the work in you can get it,” Rhea said.

“Our ceiling is no cap – do what you want to do and be the best at it and make history like we did,” said Mayfield.

Also on the field was a Black female referee and three Black female players for DuSable High School.

Both schools are restarting and rebuilding their football teams after not having them for a few years. They are in need of donations of water, Gatorade, cleats, socks and other supplies.