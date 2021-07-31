CPS Families Have One More Week to Apply For Fully-Remote Learning

Chicago Public Schools families have until the end of next week to apply for full-remote learning as part of the district's new Virtual Academy.

CPS' Virtual Academy is a learning option for students who qualify as "medically fragile" or who have medical needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the website.

The window to apply for remote learning has been extended to Aug. 6. All applications received after then will be "reviewed on a case-by-case basis," the website said.

To apply for Virtual Academy, click here.

CPS returns to classrooms on Aug. 30 this year, per the district's academic calendar, meaning students would have needed to receive this first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week to be "fully vaccinated" by the start of school.

A person is considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The only one of the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use on anyone younger than 18 is the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently available for ages 12 and up.

On Thursday, Chicago Public Schools announced that all students and teachers will be required to wear face coverings and social distance while indoors this upcoming academic year, regardless of vaccination status.

"Continuing to require masks will hep make sure those in our school communities who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which encompasses the majority of our students, remain as safe as possible," CPS said in a letter to students, families and staff.

The district plans to offer full in-person instruction in the fall and wants to vaccinate as many students as possible before classes begin. District officials said they are “not in a position” to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, but will ask families to submit COVID-19 vaccine documents as is the practice with other vaccinations.