CPS CEO Pedro Martinez granted temporary restraining order against school board

A Cook County judge ruled in favor of embattled Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, stating that school board members cannot participate in negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union unless invited by Martinez to do so.

The ruling was a relief for Martinez and his staff, he told reporters Tuesday.

"I'm not asking for anything extra. I'm asking just to allow me to do the job," Martinez said.

The decision re-affirms his role at the helm of the district, despite the Johnson-appointed school board voting unanimously to fire Martinez without cause on Friday.

Martinez's contract allows him to remain on the job for another six months.

"It was just Friday when they took this vote and what was the first thing that happened on Monday? Without even notifying me or my team. We found out that board members were showing up," Martinez said, referencing the CTU negotiations.

He claimed that sent the message to his staff to "get the deal done as soon as possible whatever it takes."

The judge also granted Martinez a Temporary Restraining Order against the school board, which is in place until at least Jan. 9 when there's another hearing.

The new elected school board members will be sworn in on Jan. 15, creating a hybrid model of both appointed and elected school board members.

"I'm disappointed that Pedro believed he had to go to a court house to be able to interact powerfully," CTU president Stacy Davis Gates said. "It's a lot of noise out here, but today, we were bargaining."

Davis Gates said the union is making progress in negotiating for a new contract, including adding two adults to kindergarten classrooms, more bilingual teaching assistants, and additional case managers for special education.

"It's kind of simple at this point, Pedro is in charge," Davis Gates said. "We'll be here on Thursday at 10 a.m. with his bargaining team," she said.

Martinez was fired after months of back-and-forth between him and Mayor Brandon Johnson. Martinez opposed taking out a short term, high interest loan to pay for a new teachers contract. The CTU was a major supporter in Johnson's mayoral campaign.

“Our children, our parents are watching us. Our staff is watching us. We will be the adults. We will make sure that whatever we agree to, it’s in good faith," Martinez said.