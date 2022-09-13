The Chicago Police Department is warning the public about a man attempting to gain access to homes and businesses by pretending to be a Chicago Police officer.

In a community alert sent Monday night, officials say a man tried to impersonate a police officer on three recent occasions, flashing a fake badge at two different businesses and a residence.

According to the alert, one of the addresses is the location for the Shedd Aquarium.

Officials say the man, who is described in the alert as wearing "Chicago Police apparel," in each incident announces he is a Chicago Police Officer or Sergeant and flashes a badge when attempting to enter establishments.

The impersonator is also in possession of a handgun, the alert says.

The community alert reports that incidents have occurred at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 29 in the evening hours: Residence, 10906 S. Wallace St.

Thursday Sept. 1 in the evening hours: Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive

Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the morning hours: Chicago Uniform Company, 550 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Officials are asking the public to pay special attention to their surroundings, and to alert detectives and police to detailed descriptions of any suspicious persons, including vehicle description and license plate information.