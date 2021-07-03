CPD to Strictly Enforce Security Measures During Lakefront Fireworks, City Says

The Chicago Police Department will strictly enforce restrictions and security measures that have been put in place for Saturday evening's fireworks display along the lakefront, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and communications.

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in place of Navy Pier's fireworks, which will not be held for the second year in a row.

In a news release, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the fireworks "will be shot higher than usual" to provide a large spectrum of public viewing possibilities. The display will be visible from Grand Avenue to at least 55th Street, she said.

Several security measures and restrictions will be strictly enforced by @Chicago_Police along the lakefront and viewing areas between Grand Avenue on the north and 55th Street on the south. Museum Campus will be closed to the public at 7 p.m. due to activity at Soldier Field. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 4, 2021

Those who plan to view the fireworks in person are urged to use public transportation. WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM will provide a music simulcast.

In a tweet, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management advised residents to be aware of pole markers that are in place to help police and fire personnel respond to emergencies.

