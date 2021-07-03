chicago fireworks

CPD to Strictly Enforce Security Measures During Lakefront Fireworks, City Says

Chicago's fireworks display will be visible from Grand Avenue to at least 55th Street, Mayor Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Police Department will strictly enforce restrictions and security measures that have been put in place for Saturday evening's fireworks display along the lakefront, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and communications.

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in place of Navy Pier's fireworks, which will not be held for the second year in a row.

In a news release, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the fireworks "will be shot higher than usual" to provide a large spectrum of public viewing possibilities. The display will be visible from Grand Avenue to at least 55th Street, she said.

Those who plan to view the fireworks in person are urged to use public transportation. WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM will provide a music simulcast. 

In a tweet, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management advised residents to be aware of pole markers that are in place to help police and fire personnel respond to emergencies.

