CPD to announce multiple charges against 21-year-old man linked to 8 murders, attempted murders in 2020

The Chicago Police Department Wednesday will announce charges in multiple murder investigations against a 21-year-old man believed to be connected to as many as eight murders or attempted murders that took place in 2020.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti will announce the charges at an 11:30 a.m. press conference, according to a release.

21-year-old Antonio Reyes, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 25, CPD said. According to authorities, Reyes is believed to be the person who fatally shot five people in five separate incidents in 2020. Reyes was also believed to be responsible for four attempted murders in the same year, CPD said.

Police did not reveal the dates and locations of the five murders Reyes was charged with, nor the four attempted murders. According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Reyes was initially jailed at 17-years-old after he allegedly killed a man after breaking up with his girlfriend

According to the report, Reyes was 16 at the time he allegedly shot 20-year-old Claudio Cossio on April 5, 2020, one of the multiple attacks within a nine-month timespan that Reyes has been linked to.

The Sun-Times reported that Reyes was arraigned Tuesday for Cossio's murder, along with the murders of Francisco Magana in March, Damian Duran in May, and Jose Martinez and Justin Gonzalez, killed a day apart in November 2020.

Reyes was previously charged with attempted murder for a shooting two weeks later on Thanksgiving Day in Gage Park, which left a 27-year-old man seriously wounded, according to the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times reported that Reyes has been jailed since December 2020 for the June murder of Luis Davalos Garcia.