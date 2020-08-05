CPD to Announce Charges in Shooting Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Logan Square

NOTE: CPD's 11:30 a.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Police are expected to announce charges Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 10-year-old girl dead in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Police are set to make an announcement in the case at 11:30 a.m. (Watch live in the player above)

Ten-year-old Lena Nunez was killed when a stray bullet came through a window and struck her in the head in late June inside a Logan Square home.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.

She is one of 38 children shot and killed in Chicago so far this year, police said.

"We cannot allow this to be normalized in this city," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said last month. "We cannot get used to hearing about children being gunned down in Chicago every weekend."