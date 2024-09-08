CPD SWAT deployed, shooting suspect arrested in Roseland

Chicago police deployed a SWAT team and a shooting suspect was taken into custody after a double-shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday.

According to Chicago police, a 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot multiple times in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove. That victim was listed in critical condition following the shooting.

Another individual suffered a graze wound to the forearm, and was listed in good condition, police said.

After the shooting, police were called to the residence, where a suspect had barricaded themselves inside. A SWAT team was deployed, and eventually the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.