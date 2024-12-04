CPD searching for person of interest in deadly Lincoln Park shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place the day before Thanksgiving at a busy Lincoln Park intersection.

According to CPD, the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 near the intersection of Clark and Fullerton, after a man approached a group of individuals and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, one person fired shots, striking a 34-year-old man in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim, later identified as Alexander Nesteruk, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Six days later, Nesteruk was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tuesday, CPD released video and images of a person with suspected involvement in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Video from police of the person of interest shows a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a black shoulder bag, walking on the sidewalk.

CPD warned the public to not approach the individual if known or seen, but to contact officials immediately.

"If you recognize this individual or have information related to this incident, please contact Area 3 Detective Jackson #20530 at 312-744-8261." Anonymous tips can also be submitted here, police said.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.