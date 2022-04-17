CPD Questioning Persons of Interest After Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle in South Loop

Chicago police say that multiple "persons of interest" are being questioned by authorities after an officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

According to authorities, the persons-of-interest were taken into custody on Sunday, and are being questioned by police.

This comes after a Saturday night incident in the South Loop near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue.

According to police, officers identified a gray Saturn sedan as a stolen vehicle, and attempted to stop the car. The vehicle fled the scene, but came to a stop due to traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police officers who were in a nearby car then got out to approach the stolen vehicle, which then drove onto the curb and struck one of the cops.

The vehicle was able to escape the scene, and the police officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a leg injury.

On Sunday, police announced that they had located the silver sedan near 111th Street and Michigan Avenue. A weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.