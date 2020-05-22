CPD Prepares for Memorial Day Weekend as City Remains Under Stay-at-Home Order

NOTE: Watch the press conference from the Chicago Police Department live at 11 a.m. in the player above

The Chicago Police Department is set to announce a new public safety strategy to mark the start of the long Memorial Day weekend.

The department plans to join other city agencies "to announce an all-hands-on-deck public safety strategy in preparation for Memorial Day weekend."

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. with new CPD Supt. David Brown, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management Rich Guidice, Director of Violence Prevention from the mayor's office Norman Kerr, and members of the Chicago Fire Department, Department of Streets and Sanitation and street outreach organizations.

The long holiday weekend has previously marked a spike in violence for the city. Last year, at least seven people were killed and 33 others wounded by gunfire in the city.

CPD on Friday launched a new operation aimed at bringing "a comprehensive amount of resources" to Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Those resources include fixing broken streetlights and potholes, repairing damaged buildings, removing unwanted graffiti and cleaning empty lots.

The department also plans to "retool" its crime-fighting strategy "to be more effective in addressing the root causes of violence head-on," the mayor's office said in a release.

"To build on these efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Police Department and Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction continue to work with the violence interrupters, block clubs and street outreach organizations on the ground in Chicago's neighborhoods to ensure they have the public health resources, supports and latest Stay-at-Home Order guidance needed to amplify our efforts and keep residents safe and healthy," the release stated.