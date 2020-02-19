Loop

CPD Officers Injured in Crash

The two officers were taken to the hospital in good condition

Two police officers were injured in a crash Wednesday in Chicago's Loop.

Officers in a marked squad car were traveling southbound when they crashed into a westbound 2015 Lincoln Navigator at the intersection of State and Van Buren Streets , police said.

Three people in the Navigator refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Two male officers were taken to the hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No citations were issued, according to authorities.

