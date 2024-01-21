CPD officers, civilian hurt in Northwest Side crash

Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.

According to police, two officers were in a marked squad car traveling southbound in the 4300 block of North Pulaski at approximately 2:17 a.m. when they struck an SUV that was waiting at a red light at Montrose Avenue.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was also hospitalized in good condition following the collision.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.