CPD officers, civilian hurt in Northwest Side crash

Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.
According to police, two officers were in a marked squad car traveling southbound in the 4300 block of North Pulaski at approximately 2:17 a.m. when they struck an SUV that was waiting at a red light at Montrose Avenue.
The two officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was also hospitalized in good condition following the collision.
No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.
