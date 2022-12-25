Officer Witnesses Shooting That Wounded 2, Fires Shots at Gunman and Suspected Accomplices: CPD

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Halstead Street, officials say. According to police, officers in a marked squad car on patrol in the area at that time observed three people get out of a Toyota Corolla and fire shots at a Nissan Rogue.

According to officials, a 17-year-old man and a 54-year-old man inside the Nissan Rogue were struck.

One of the officers on patrol then fired his weapon at the suspected assailants, who fled the scene in the Corolla. The car was later found abandoned.

According to police, a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have not released there conditions.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

As part of procedure, COPA is investigating the officer’s use of force, and the officer who discharged the weapon will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.