CPD Officer Shot at District Police Station, Authorities Say

An officer was shot Thursday morning at a district police station in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the 25th District station. Both an officer and alleged offender suffered gunshot wounds, police said. There were reports a second officer also may have been injured, the department's office of communications tweeted.
CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer shot was a CPD officer, who was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment in unknown condition. The second officer was being taken to Loyola Hospital, according to the department's tweet.
Further information on what happened was not immediately released.
Check back for more on this developing story.