CPD Officer Shot at District Police Station, Authorities Say

An officer was shot Thursday morning at a district police station in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the 25th District station. Both an officer and alleged offender suffered gunshot wounds, police said. There were reports a second officer also may have been injured, the department's office of communications tweeted.

Police involved shooting at 25th District with hits to Chicago Police officer & offender. Officer en route to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Reports of another officer who sustained injuries and en route to Loyola Hospital. Media staging at Masonic. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) July 30, 2020

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer shot was a CPD officer, who was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment in unknown condition. The second officer was being taken to Loyola Hospital, according to the department's tweet.

CPD officer has been shot and transported to Illinois Masonic. Details to follow #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/WYNMinifSp — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 30, 2020

Further information on what happened was not immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.