CPD Officer Injured After Being Dragged by Vehicle in Englewood: Officials

A Chicago police officer was injured Friday night after being dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

In the 0 to 100 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala reversed his car and dragged the officer, police said.

According to officials, the officer was pinned between the vehicle and a viaduct after being dragged.

Police said the officer fired shots, but no one was hit.

The officer was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

