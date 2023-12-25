CPD officer hit by car responding to domestic dispute near Midway Airport

A Chicago police officer was hit by a car while responding to a domestic disturbance call late Sunday night, according to police.

The officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call that reported two people in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 59th Street, according to police.

Once on scene at about 9:24 p.m., an officer was exiting a police vehicle when a car hit them, and they were taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition with arm and leg swelling.

Other officers on scene removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him, according to police. Charges are pending.