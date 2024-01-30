Chicago Police

CPD officer faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, in deadly River North crash in December

A Chicago police officer was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, in connection with a pedestrian death in early December in downtown Chicago, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, 40-year-old Tangie Brown was taken into custody at the 2nd District police station on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday, where she faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

  • One felony charge of aggravated DUI in a deadly accident
  • One felony charge of aggravated use of communication device in a death
  • Two misdemeanor charges of failure to give information and render aid in event of an injury
  • One misdemeanor charge of reckless driving

Additionally, Brown was cited for failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when Brown told responding officers that she dropped her phone and looked away from the road to retrieve it.

Fearing she was going to hit a median, Brown veered the other way, crashing into two Texas women.

One of the women, 56-year-old Maria Schwab, was killed in the crash while the other victim, a 37-year-old woman, was treated for bruises and a cut at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Sun-Times.

Local

BERWYN 1 hour ago

Multiple people hospitalized after being covered in unknown substance after report of explosion

schaumburg 2 hours ago

Power outage hits multiple Chicago-area suburbs, traffic lights out for many

Police said Brown was relieved of police powers that same day.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us