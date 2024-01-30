CPD officer faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, in deadly River North crash in December

A Chicago police officer was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, in connection with a pedestrian death in early December in downtown Chicago, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, 40-year-old Tangie Brown was taken into custody at the 2nd District police station on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday, where she faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

One felony charge of aggravated DUI in a deadly accident

One felony charge of aggravated use of communication device in a death

Two misdemeanor charges of failure to give information and render aid in event of an injury

One misdemeanor charge of reckless driving

Additionally, Brown was cited for failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when Brown told responding officers that she dropped her phone and looked away from the road to retrieve it.

Fearing she was going to hit a median, Brown veered the other way, crashing into two Texas women.

One of the women, 56-year-old Maria Schwab, was killed in the crash while the other victim, a 37-year-old woman, was treated for bruises and a cut at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Sun-Times.

Police said Brown was relieved of police powers that same day.